Weather conditions complicate the work of rescuers at the site of an explosion in a residential building in Nizhnevartovsk. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia on Sunday, December 4.

“The work was complicated by low temperatures and difficult weather conditions, as well as a large blockage formed due to the collapse. To ensure safety at the site of debris removal, rescuers are fixing overhanging structures,” reports TASS.

It is currently 24 degrees below zero in Nizhnevartovsk.

As reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in its Telegramchannel, search and rescue operations will be carried out around the clock. 165 people and 53 pieces of equipment are working at the site.

The explosion occurred in a five-story residential building on Mira Street earlier this day, on December 4th. As a result, six people died, nine were injured, of which five were hospitalized.

Presumably, the causes of the incident were incorrect installation of the gas cylinder and violations of its operation. According to Izvestia, the house was not supplied with gas, and a depressurized cylinder was found in one of the apartments. Residents could carry out repairs.

Partial collapse occurred in two entrances – from the first to the third and from the first to the fourth floor.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”).

237 residents of the house were sent to the temporary accommodation point.