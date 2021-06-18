The heat is currently rolling over Germany, in the USA it is already breaking the first temperature records. Experts even warn of “dangerous” heat there.

Phoenix / Offenbach – Summer had been a long time coming, but for a few days now Germany has finally been able to enjoy the sun, heat and tropical nights. In many places, new records are currently being broken, for example in the USA. But there is already a warning about a “dangerous” heat. Is Germany also threatened with heat collapse soon?

Weather in the USA: Experts warn of “dangerous” heat – record-breaking temperatures recorded

The western United States in particular is brooding under a sustained heat wave – in many places with temperatures of more than 45 degrees

Celsius. In the US states of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah, record-breaking temperatures can be expected on Friday and Saturday, said the National Weather Service and warned of “dangerous and excessive heat” in large parts of the states.

According to the forecast, the thermometer in Nevada’s casino city Las Vegas should show values ​​between 45 and 48 degrees on Friday. For Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, meteorologists predicted temperatures of up to 46.1 degrees. On Thursday (local time), weather authorities had already measured record-breaking values ​​of 47.7 degrees.

Weather in Germany: heat makes for tropical nights – prospects promise a hot weekend

Even if the weather in Germany is not yet causing record-breaking temperatures, the heat is likely to be a problem for many people. While the heat wave is rolling over Germany, the air hardly cools down even on the nights that are important for relaxation. Germany had to torment its way through a tropical night for the second time in a row. In numerous regions, the lowest temperatures in the night on Friday were over 20 degrees, as a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach told the German Press Agency. If the temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees at night, meteorologists speak of tropical nights.

According to the DWD, the highest nightly lowest temperature until morning was measured in Bad Bergzabern in Rhineland-Palatinate. At no point did it get colder than 22.6 degrees there. In second place was the Vogelsberg in Hesse, on which the temperatures did not fall below 22.1 degrees at an altitude of 740 meters. According to the meteorologist, this is “pretty spectacular”. Rostock in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was in third place with 22.0 degrees.

In the coming nights, too, it could get tropical warmth in Germany again. On the night of Monday it will be significantly cooler with around 15 degrees, said the DWD expert. But during the day in many places people have to be prepared for prolonged heat. As the DWD now explains, it remains hot at the weekend, and there is a risk of storms in many places.