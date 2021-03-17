Germany has to dress warmly. The nights will be “freezing cold” according to meteorologist Dominik Jung. Up to -15 degrees are possible.

Stuttgart – A low pressure area in Germany has been causing heavy snowfall for days. In the Alps, this even brought up to one and a half meters of fresh snow. The next low is already approaching from the west, which will again cause snow and sleet on Wednesday and Thursday. The daily highs fail to exceed the 10-degree mark. According to the meteorologist Dominik Jung, Germany is also threatened with “freezing cold nights” and temperatures down to -15 degrees, as reported by BW24 *. The Weather in Stuttgart* will continue to bring slippery roads in the coming days, so drivers should be extra careful. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.Media.