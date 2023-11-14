Immaculate weather, snow also on the plains?

Cold and snow at the start December? The European Center traces a first trend on temperatures and precipitation at a general level for Italy; and be careful, some surprises are expected already for the Immaculate Conception weekend. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

As always, in order to outline such a long-term trend we must rely on the so-called seasonal forecasts, which have the task of predicting, on a general level, what may happen, both from a climatic point of view (temperature anomalies) and from the pluviometric one (precipitation anomalies). In this regard, the latest update from the authoritative European Centre, with operational headquarters in Italy (in Bologna) leaves little doubt: thermal values ​​should remain above average, even up to +3°C, throughout Europe for the start of December: from the Iberian Peninsula to Russia and on Scandinavia. In particular, regarding the latter sectors, the news appears more alarming than ever.

What does this mean in concrete terms? In fact, the lack of “raw material”, or cold reservoirs, precisely in those places where the impulses should be born freezing capable of bringing waves of cold and snow to the southernmost latitudes of the European continent, right up to our country. But who is the “culprit” of this situation? This is one of the most obvious signs of ongoing climate change (due to the increase in the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere caused by human activities) which is literally changing the face of all seasons. In fact, it is not a single day with very high temperatures, but a real trend aimed at increasingly marked warming. If this trend were to be confirmed, it is reasonable to expect milder temperatures than normal (more autumnal than winter), especially in the Centre-South for the first ten days of the month (therefore also including the Immaculate Conception holiday). It is too early to say with certainty, but it seems that we are going precisely in this direction, no different from what we have seen in recent years. However, precipitation should not be lacking, along the lines of what is happening in recent weeks, with many unstable fronts descending from the North Atlantic. So, a lot snow in the mountains at medium-high altitudes and frequent rains on the plains and along the coasts. So no cold and frost in Italy for the start of December.

Subscribe to the newsletter

