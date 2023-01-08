Weather, cold in Italy? Yes, that’s when

Still no trace in these days of the real winter cold over Italy, even if there is now a possible date for its arrival.

We are experiencing a weather-climatic phase that is far from being winter. In fact, the African anticyclone continues to dispense days of flat calm with temperatures practically above the average for the period throughout the country and especially in the southern regions and on the two major islands where in recent days it has been possible to walk peacefully in shirt sleeves. Precisely because of this enormous and invasive anti-cyclonic dome (which originates from the beating heart of the African continent) the great winter cold is forced to remain confined to more northern latitudes than the mare nostrum.

At this point the question arises spontaneous; Is there any news about the possible arrival of real winter cold in our country too? To be honest we are in a context of great chaos by the international computing centers as some would see its arrival after the middle of the month, others not even see changes until the end of January. With these premises you can well understand how difficult it is to be able to give certain information on when a bit of winter could arrive in our area.

Between Sunday and Monday – www.ilmeteo.it explains – some small decreases may be recorded in some sections of the South and Center, but this only due to the transit of a perturbation which, in addition to the rains, will obviously limit thesolar radiation. However, temperatures will still remain above average everywhere. It is sufficient to analyze the map attached below to understand how far away the great cold is still. In fact, this map shows the maximum temperatures expected for Monday 9 January. We immediately notice that the only areas where temperatures will remain relatively cool will be those of the Northwest (in green) with values ​​that will struggle to exceed the 9/10°C threshold. In the rest of the country, apart from the reliefs, the color will range from yellow (12/14°C) to red where temperatures will effortlessly reach peaks close to 20/22°C. The maximum temperatures forecast for the day Monday 9 January 2023

In short, no particular changes are foreseen in the immediate future on the climatic front apart from some possible decrease in the minimum values ​​between Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 in the North and in part of the Center due to a strengthening of the Mistral winds and a greater presence of night-time clearings.

To instead see the arrival of the real winter cold, the latest updates indicate a date and to be precise around the 20th of the month when a robust block of cold air descending from Northern Europe, it would come to invest our entire country. We will update on this.

