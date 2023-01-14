With the cold wave announced for the next few days, snow is expected to return to the Peninsula even at low altitudes. The Air Force reports, already on the day of Sunday 15 January, snowfalls in the Aosta Valley until late afternoon, extending over the Alps and Pre-Alps, with snow levels up to 800-1000 meters in the eastern areas. Some snowflakes are also expected on the Emilian Apennines above 1300-1500 metres. Isolated rains are expected initially on the Ligurian eastmore and more frequent from the afternoon and also with a reverse nature.

A situation that, according to forecasts, will be much wider for the day than Monday 16 January: snow phenomena from 1000-1200 meters with snow level progressively decreasing up to 800-1000 meters, with higher accumulations on the reliefs of the westernmost Aosta Valley area and on the easternmost Friuli area – reports the Air Force – and abundant snow from the afternoon also on the Emilian reliefs from 800-1000 meters. Furthermore, abundant snowfalls are expected from the afternoon on the northern Tuscan hills from 800-1000 meters: the snow should also extend to the Apennine hills of Umbria and southern Marche, Lazio and especially Abruzzo from 1000-1200 meters from the late afternoon.

In the Centre, stable weather in the morning with clear skies or few clouds. No major changes are expected in the afternoon. In the evening, stable weather conditions resumed with cloud cover alternating with clear spells, even large ones. Minimum and maximum temperatures stable or rising. Weak or moderate winds from the northern quadrants. Seas smooth or wavy. In the South and on the Islands, light rains in the morning in Molise, Puglia and Calabria, dry elsewhere with clear skies or few clouds. In the afternoon, more rain in Puglia, Calabria and Sicily, dry elsewhere with sunny skies. In the evening stable weather conditions are renewed with a prevalence of clear skies, residual phenomena between Calabria and Sicily. Minimum and maximum temperatures on the rise. Weak or moderate winds from the northern quadrants. Rough or very rough seas.