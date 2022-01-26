Weather Cloudiness increases in Finland from Wednesday – “Snow cover is getting stronger and staying frosty”

There will be rapid fluctuations in the weather for the rest of the week.

Cloudy will increase in Finland from Wednesday. Snowfall will start in the west on Wednesday, which will increase somewhat in the east and north on the night before Thursday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Antti Jylhä-Ollila.

As of Wednesday, there may not be many degrees of frost, except at the eastern border and in northern Lapland, where it may be around 10-15 degrees Celsius.

“Thursday is a cloudy day and there will be scattered snowfalls,” says Jylhä-Ollila.

On Friday, the weather will get colder again. No later than the night before Saturday, it may again be transiently rainier and colder until the next low pressure arrives on Saturday. At the weekend, it will be milder weather and snow again.

“This the type of weather is changing very quickly, ”the meteorologist describes the current week.

According to him, a little frost is promised anyway, and water gels are not expected yet.

There may be water or sleet in the southwestern archipelago, but right on the mainland side the rains will be snowy, even if the temperature is close to zero, Jylhä-Ollila thinks.

The meteorologist on duty describes the weather as normal from the time until the beginning of February. More snow is probably coming as well. Five cents may come on Wednesday and Thursday and possibly even more over the weekend, estimated at around 10-15 cents.

“The snow cover will only get stronger and we will stay frosty,” Jylhä-Ollila promises.