Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather Cloudiness increases in Finland from Wednesday – “Snow cover is getting stronger and staying frosty”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There will be rapid fluctuations in the weather for the rest of the week.

Cloudy will increase in Finland from Wednesday. Snowfall will start in the west on Wednesday, which will increase somewhat in the east and north on the night before Thursday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Antti Jylhä-Ollila.

As of Wednesday, there may not be many degrees of frost, except at the eastern border and in northern Lapland, where it may be around 10-15 degrees Celsius.

“Thursday is a cloudy day and there will be scattered snowfalls,” says Jylhä-Ollila.

On Friday, the weather will get colder again. No later than the night before Saturday, it may again be transiently rainier and colder until the next low pressure arrives on Saturday. At the weekend, it will be milder weather and snow again.

“This the type of weather is changing very quickly, ”the meteorologist describes the current week.

See also  How bad is eating the sticker on your apple?

According to him, a little frost is promised anyway, and water gels are not expected yet.

There may be water or sleet in the southwestern archipelago, but right on the mainland side the rains will be snowy, even if the temperature is close to zero, Jylhä-Ollila thinks.

The meteorologist on duty describes the weather as normal from the time until the beginning of February. More snow is probably coming as well. Five cents may come on Wednesday and Thursday and possibly even more over the weekend, estimated at around 10-15 cents.

“The snow cover will only get stronger and we will stay frosty,” Jylhä-Ollila promises.

.
#Weather #Cloudiness #increases #Finland #Wednesday #Snow #cover #stronger #staying #frosty

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Eight effective anti-omicron drugs listed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.