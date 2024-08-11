The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, and humid at night and tomorrow morning in some western coastal areas, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust.

Winds are southeasterly and northeasterly, from 10 to 25, and may reach 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate waves at times, while the first high tide will occur at 17:14, the second high tide at 04:37, the first low tide at 10:28, and the second low tide at 23:18.