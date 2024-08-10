The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be clear to partly cloudy, and dusty at times.

Low clouds appear on the east coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, and may be accompanied by rain.

The winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, and their speed will range from 15 km/h to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The sea will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tomorrow’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, and causing dust storms.

Its speed ranges from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

As for the expected weather the day after tomorrow (Monday), it will be clear to partly cloudy, at times, and cloudy on the east coast and southern regions.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active. Their speed will range from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The sea will be light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Tuesday’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy at times. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly.

Its speed ranges from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.