Christmas with unseasonal heat

New from next week! The latest updates have confirmed the arrival of the anticyclone Christmas already from Monday 19 December and the consequences will be surprising for many regions.

Taking a look at the cards weather forecast – writes www.ilmeteo.it – ​​it immediately catches the eye how already from Monday 19 a vast anticyclonic field will gain ground, expanding over a large part of the Mediterranean basin, giving way to a more stable phase and with rising temperatures.

The incoming air mass is in fact of African origin and will cause values ​​decidedly beyond the climatic averages expected in the month of December. We will therefore probably go towards a milder climate, in line with the climate changes that have now been underway for some time. On Liguria we will have the phenomenon of Maccaja (milder air flowing over a cold sea creating diffuse cloud cover), with some showers during the day.

As often happens during the winter season, however, high pressure does not mean sunshine throughout the country, but rather, especially on the northern plains, translates into mists/overcast skieswhich could last all day long, keeping temperatures quite low. The map below clearly highlights the areas most at risk of fog (yellow and brown) at the start of next week.

Also noteworthy is the possibility of some rain on part of the Northern and Adriatic regions on Wednesday 21.

Subsequently, high pressure will once again dominate unchallenged over a large part of Italy.

So there is waiting for us Christmas unusual (even if lately we’ve gotten used to it), with the sun and with maximum temperatures up to around 15°C in the central-southern regions: even peaks of up to 17/18°C on the two major islands cannot be excluded . A few degrees less in the North, but always with respectable values, let’s say around 10°C, except where fog banks will form, especially possible on the low plains.

