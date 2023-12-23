Weather | Christmas traffic continues today, the driving weather is bad in most of the country

Like yesterday, the driving weather is weakened by snow flurries and the associated strong wind.

Christmas outbound traffic is expected to continue to be fairly abundant today as well, although yesterday's Friday is estimated to be the busiest day in outbound traffic.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns that traffic weather is bad throughout the country, except in the central and northern parts of Lapland. Like yesterday, the driving weather is weakened by snow flurries and the associated strong wind.

The Christmas return traffic is expected to be scheduled mainly for Boxing Day, Tuesday and the following day.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, cloudiness and snowfall can be expected in the southern and central parts of the country on Saturday, which may initially be heavy in some places. There will also be sleet on the southern coast. The temperature mostly hovers between zero and five degrees below zero.

In the northern part of the country it is also cloudy, but mostly cloudy. During the day, it snows in the southern part of the region, but the sky is dusty in the northern parts. The mercury is mostly between 5 and 15 degrees below zero. At night in Lapland it is even 20–25 degrees below zero in some places.

In bad and in partly very bad driving weather, several traffic accidents happened on Friday evening.

Middle Finland In Jämsa the driver of the passenger car died in the exit. According to the police, the vehicle had veered off the road in Jämsä on Kuorevedentie and hit a tree.

In Jämsä, another drive-out also happened around the same time. As of early Saturday night, however, it was not known that there had been any other serious damage on the roads in addition to the Kuorevestentie accident.

To the rescue online service To the situation room several minor traffic accidents were recorded on Friday evening and the night before Saturday.