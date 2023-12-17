Weather | Christmas is starting to dawn almost all over the country

In the south, the rains will still come as water from at least the beginning of the week.

Terrestrial in the southern and central parts, since the beginning of the week, it has been close to zero or slightly on the positive side, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. In the eastern and northern parts of the country, the frost is from a few degrees to about ten degrees.

On Monday, the weather will be mostly cloudy, but on Tuesday the weather will change as low pressure brings a large area of ​​rain over Finland. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the rain comes as sleet and snow in the central and northern parts of the country, and as water in the south.

Sleet and snow make the driving weather bad on Tuesday in the central, eastern and northern parts of the country.

On Friday, another strong low pressure will arrive over Finland from the southwest, which will bring more rain.

“It's possible that it will snow really well even in the south on Friday. Or it's possible that it will be quite wet”, the meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo rated for STT on Sunday evening.

The weather conditions on Friday can significantly complicate Christmas traffic in the southern and central parts of the country. On Sunday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute could not yet say with certainty whether the rains will come as snow or water.

“There may be strong wind and snow drifts, but it is still on an uncertain basis,” Sinisalo estimates.

Meteorology according to the department, the snow cover will remain in a large part of the country until Christmas, even though the rains have taxed the snow, especially in the southwestern part of the country.

The snow cover will decrease even in Uusimaa before Christmas, but probably not completely. So it seems that Christmas will be white in the southern part of the country as well, with the exception of Finland proper and the archipelago of Southwest Finland.

Christmas holidays are probably celebrated in freezing weather almost all over the country.