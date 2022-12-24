Saturday, December 24, 2022
Weather | Christmas is celebrated in the cold, even the sun can shine

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

Normal winter driving weather has been predicted for the commuter traffic on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is celebrated in freezing cold weather all over Finland. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sun may also peek through the clouds in places.

The mercury stays around five degrees below zero on both sides. It can be even colder in the north, around ten to twenty degrees below zero.

The bad traffic weather that disciplined motorists on the eve of the event will prevail during the weekend. Normal winter driving weather has been predicted for the commuter traffic on Christmas Eve.

Traffic management company According to Fintraffic, Christmas Eve traffic picks up in the morning between 9 and 10 am. According to old signs, traffic volumes will slowly decrease in the afternoon around 2-3 pm.

“There is certainly the most traffic at noon, then people start to calm down at home,” said the transport operator Juho Anttonen from Fintraffic on Friday.

Christmas return traffic is expected for the evening of Boxing Day. According to the forecasts, the traffic will gradually pick up during the Monday afternoon and will continue to be busy towards the evening.

According to Friday’s forecast, a warning has been issued for potentially bad driving weather for Boxing Day. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, it will possibly snow in the northern parts of Finland on Boxing Day.

