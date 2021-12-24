Weather Christmas Eve is celebrated in the freezing frost, in Ostrobothnia due to poor snowfall

In southern Finland, road surfaces and carriageways can be very slippery in some places. Christmas spending is expected to slow by early afternoon.

On Christmas Eve it is advisable to prepare for the intensifying frost. By at least 10 degrees Celsius in the whole country in the afternoon, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Thursday. The coldest is in Kainuu, where the frost drops to 15–20 degrees.

The north wind is gusty in some places, especially on the west coast and in the north. In the east, the wind is weak, but the frost readings are also the tightest. The wind increases the bite of the frost.

On the night before Christmas Eve, a snowfall passed over the southern part of the country, moving early across the coast towards the south in the early hours of the morning. It has snowed a few cents in general.

From Fintraffic’s road traffic center in Tampere, it is estimated that the roads in southern Finland are in reasonably good condition. Snow plows have already plowed you.

“Actually, snow is hardly a nuisance anymore, but road surfaces and tracks can be very slippery in some places,” says the transport operator. Kirsi Salokanto.

Driving is the weakest on Christmas Eve in the direction of Ostrobothnia, where there was still snow in the morning, at least in the Vaasa Coastal Region.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning about bad driving conditions in the provinces of Southern Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and Åland. Driving conditions in these areas are poor due to snowfall and dusty snow. The warnings are valid until Christmas Eve.

The Salokanto Road Traffic Center estimates that on Christmas Eve you will still have outbound traffic in the morning, but the traffic will slow down by the early afternoon.

“Usually it’s calmed down to two times if we go by the same formula as in previous Christmases. There will definitely be more people moving in the morning. ”