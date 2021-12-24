Christmas and Boxing Day weather in Italy: forecasts

The forecast from Christmas And Saint Stephen? Here comes the snow? Rain And bad weather? Sun or not in some area ofItaly. Let’s go and see the analysis of ilmeteo.it.

Weather, disturbances on Italy at Christmas

They are fast approaching them perturbations (three) who will reach theItaly during the holidays Christmas starting from the eve. Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site iLMeteo.it informs that atmospheric circulation over Italy is about to change. The winds begin to rotate from the southern quadrants, therefore not only milder but also humid and harbingers of a series of worsening. During vigil of Christmas the first rains they will begin to wet the Tuscany, especially in the north and then also in eastern Liguria. The vanguard of this first disturbed front will also extend to the North with light rains expected in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna And Veneto. On the day of Christmas the perturbation will come to the fore, affecting above all the central regions with heavy rains, in the afternoon, come on Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria, Marche and also in Liguria. Other rains will bathe theEmilia Romagna, almost absent in the rest of the North. The increase in temperatures will cause the snow to descend on the Apennines only above 1700 meters. It will be drier and even sunnier at South.

Santo Stefano weather, persistent bad weather

Time will show no signs of improvement either Saint Stephen (Sunday) when another disturbance will have the same direction as the previous one, but also wetting the Campania and the Sardinia. In the North it will rain moderately only in Emilia Romagna, there will be there fog in Piedmont it’s a cloudy somewhere else. Finally, a third disturbance will come with the beginning of next week and this time as well as being pushed by Libeccio winds, will be powered by colder air at high altitude. Precipitation will affect almost all of Italy while the snow it will fall again weakly on Alps starting from 1000-1200 meters, always at high altitudes in the Apennines. During the holiday period, temperatures will tend to increase significantly, just think also in the South you can reach peaks of 18-20 ° C, as in Sardinia and Sicily, in the Center up to 15-16 ° C and up to 12 ° C in the Northeast .

WEATHER FORECASTS ITALY

Friday 24. In the north: often cloudy or overcast skies, some rain in Liguria. Middle: worsens in Tuscany with moderate rainfall in the northern sectors, weak elsewhere. Weak rains on Lazio and Umbria. In the center: overcast sky in Campania, sun elsewhere.

Saturday 25. In the north: rains in Liguria, Emilia Romagna, weak in Veneto, even absent elsewhere. In the center: bad weather in Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Marche. In the south: irregularly cloudy sky.

Sunday 26. In the north: often overcast skies, some rain in Emilia Romagna and lower Veneto. In the center: showers on Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Sardinia, then also on the Marche. In the south: bad weather in Campania, then some rain also in Basilicata and Puglia.

Monday 27 showers in the Center-South, then the anticyclone returns.