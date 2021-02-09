Due to the snow chaos in large parts of Germany, there are disabilities and cancellations in air, road and rail traffic.

Deep “Tristan” caused slipperiness, ice and snow chaos in many places.

Both rail, air and road traffic are affected – failures, closures, delays and other severe restrictions can be expected throughout the day.

The railway reimburses tickets and reservations.

This ticker is updated regularly.

Update from February 8th, 10:30 p.m .: In the federal state of Lower Saxony, regional and long-distance traffic for Deutsche Bahn is slow to get going. That reported Focus Online. “Unfortunately, we still expect restrictions on Tuesday,” said a spokeswoman for the railway on Monday. On the resumed routes – for example between Bremen and Hanover – traffic is “still very irregular”. In long-distance traffic, for example between Hamburg and Hanover, there are occasional trains, but in the direction of Kassel the routes are still blocked by ice and snow.

Deutsche Post is struggling with snow: adverse effects from the icy weather

Update from February 8, 6:50 p.m .: The icy weather, including snowfall, has also led to impairments at Deutsche Post DHL. On Monday there were delays in the delivery of parcels to sorting centers due to blocked motorways in parts of Germany, said a company spokesman in Bonn. The consequence of this was that delivery failed in some areas. The spokesman named North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia as examples of federal states that were partially affected.

In Thuringia, the delivery of letters and parcels failed almost completely – only in the Thuringian Forest were a few vehicles in some places. In the sometimes chaotic road conditions, the health of the employees was in the foreground, according to the Post. It is likely that many consumers did not even notice the delivery bottlenecks. After all, Monday is the working day of the week on which the number of letters posted is lowest. For this Tuesday, the group in Germany expects a “calming down and extensive normalization in operation”.

Winter onset in Germany: Leipzig stops public transport – Dortmund tackles it

Update from February 8, 6:40 p.m .: Leipzig stops public transport. The reason is the winter chaos in the Saxon city. “Nothing works here in local transport,” said an ntv reporter about the current situation. In the morning trams derailed once or twice, after which the transport companies decided to cease operations for safety reasons.

Update from February 8, 6:20 p.m .: In Dortmund, a tram has come to a standstill due to icy tracks. But passers-by courageously intervened inside. And pushed the stuck train. The trip was a special trip, a driving school instructor tested whether the route was passable, said a spokeswoman for the Dortmund public utility company ntv. In the vicinity of the city center, the tram could no longer continue on an incline.

On A video of the action circulated on Twitter. The municipal utility responded with the following words: “We like our passengers.”

Update from February 8, 1:51 p.m.: Trucks over 7.5 tons are not allowed to drive on the highways around Osnabrück until midnight and not around Westphalia until 6 p.m. A1, A30 and A33 are affected. The Osnabrück police announced on Twitter: “Please continue to avoid all unnecessary trips”. The autobahn sections in Emsland and in the county of Bentheim, where a ban initially applied, are now free again.

Germany in flockdown: In many places there is chaos, the traffic is lame – a situation overview

First report from February 8th:

After a heavy onset of winter on the weekend, people in the north and center of Germany still have to be prepared for snow and icy temperatures. Rail traffic is also severely impaired in large parts of the country on Monday (February 8). Because of the extreme weather, there are train cancellations and delays throughout the day, according to Deutsche Bahn. In many places nothing worked on the motorways either.

Train failures in large parts of Germany – almost nothing works in Hamburg

Because of snow, ice and strong winds, long-distance traffic should be suspended in many places until further notice, according to the railway. The restrictions therefore particularly affected the regions of Berlin and Hamburg, where almost no long-distance trains started on Monday. Accordingly, the connections from both cities in the direction of Hanover, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich were suspended. From Dresden, too, long-distance trains should initially no longer run in the direction of Leipzig, Frankfurt, Hanover and Cologne. In addition, long-distance traffic north of Frankfurt has also been discontinued.

Because of rail chaos: DB reimburses tickets and reservations

The railway is therefore accommodating on Monday with refunds. Because of the onset of winter, tickets can be postponed or canceled free of charge. Long-distance tickets for Saturday to Monday (February 6th to 8th) could be up to

Deutsche Bahn informs on its website that they can be used flexibly or canceled free of charge seven days after the end of the fault. The reimbursement form is available online. Seat reservations can also be exchanged free of charge

will.

Because of snow and ice: traffic problems in local traffic, also ferry traffic partially suspended

But people also have to expect massive restrictions in local transport. In the capital Berlin there are failures and massive delays on the S-Bahn. No more than 60 km / h should be driven on the city highways. “Anyone who drives a vehicle today should definitely plan more,” advises the traffic information center.

Several cities in Hesse have also completely stopped bus traffic due to ice and heavy snowfall, including Kassel and Marburg an der Lahn. Buses and trams remain in the depots in Kassel, according to Stadtwerke. “When the situation will normalize again, we cannot foresee”, quoted the Hessian / Lower Saxony General an official body. The North Hessian Transport Association (NVV) calls on commuters to find out before their journey whether buses, trains or regional trains are running at all. Due to the weather and the road conditions, operations are not possible in some places. The regional trains from Halle, Erfurt and Fulda to Kassel also remain suspended, connections to North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony are affected. There are also failures between Kassel and Frankfurt. In Leipzig and Erfurt, trams equipped with snow shovels tried to make the tracks passable again.

In Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, garbage collection was also canceled in many places due to the fierce winter weather. In addition, according to Deutsche Post, there were no letter or parcel deliverers in Thuringia with a few exceptions.

Persistent strong easterly winds and the associated low water cause problems with ferry traffic to and from many East Frisian islands on Monday. The connections between Baltrum and Nessmersiel and the ferry between Wangerooge and Harlesiel failed on Monday, as the operators announced on the Internet. The trips planned for Monday noon were also canceled between Langeoog and Bensersiel. The ferry traffic between Norderney and Norddeich went largely according to plan. Juist can still not be reached by ship. Both the ferry and the fast ferries failed on Monday, as the shipping company Norden-Frisia announced.

Transport Minister Scheuer advises: “Better to stay at home on Monday!”

The Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) advises all people who are affected by the current snow chaos to stay at home. One could not guarantee to get the rail traffic up and running again in the course of Monday, so Scheuer opposite Picture live. The Dortmund police also agree: With the onset of rush hour traffic, “more and more road users reported to the police operations control center” because there was a standstill on Dortmund’s streets. “Use your home office and other options not to participate in traffic. The transport companies and winter service are doing what is possible, ”said a statement. The police advise in many places to only make urgently needed trips.

Traffic stress on the streets too: “The situation is catastrophic”

There were massive problems on the streets on Monday, especially in East Germany. From Saxony, the police reported large-scale, severe obstructions on the motorways 4, 9 and 17 due to snow drifts, vehicles standing across and broken down and poor visibility. In Hesse, Thuringia and Lower Saxony there were also traffic jams and traffic disruptions, for example on the motorways 3, 4, 5 and 7. Some lanes were closed. The obstructions reached as far as Bavaria, where the police mainly reported problems along the slopes of the 9 and 72 motorways in the Bayreuth and Hof area. Trucks got stuck there. “The situation is catastrophic,” said a police spokesman in Fulda early on Monday morning. In the case of weather-related accidents, the police in North Rhine-Westphalia alone counted one dead and 37 slightly injured between Sunday morning and Monday morning (6 a.m. each time). In Duisburg a car went off the road on Sunday and landed in a stream – the driver died in the process.

In many federal states, emergency services, fire brigade, technical relief organizations, road maintenance services and the police have been on duty since the weekend. They freed stuck motorists from snowdrifts and roofs from dangerous snow loads, cleared fallen trees, helped de-icing points and took over supply trips.

Snow chaos also paralyzes air traffic in places

Airports are also struggling with the current weather conditions. Since the runway is icy, Dortmund Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations. No planes can take off and land here until 1 p.m., planes destined for Dortmund would be diverted to Cologne / Bonn. The airport announced. (dpa / jh)

List of rubric lists: © Georg Wendt