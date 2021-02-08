Due to the snow chaos in large parts of Germany, there are disabilities and cancellations in air, road and rail traffic.

Deep “Tristan” caused slipperiness, ice and snow chaos in many places.

Both rail, air and road traffic are affected – failures, closures, delays and other severe restrictions can be expected throughout the day.

The railway reimburses tickets and reservations.

After a heavy onset of winter on the weekend, people in the north and center of Germany still have to be prepared for snow and icy temperatures. Rail traffic is also severely impaired in large parts of the country on Monday (February 8). Because of the extreme weather, there are train cancellations and delays throughout the day, according to Deutsche Bahn. In many places nothing worked on the motorways either.

Train failures in large parts of Germany – almost nothing works in Hamburg

Because of snow, ice and strong winds, long-distance traffic should be suspended in many places until further notice, according to the railway. The restrictions therefore particularly affected the regions of Berlin and Hamburg, where almost no long-distance trains started on Monday. Accordingly, the connections from both cities in the direction of Hanover, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich were suspended. From Dresden, too, long-distance trains should initially no longer run in the direction of Leipzig, Frankfurt, Hanover and Cologne. In addition, long-distance traffic north of Frankfurt has also been discontinued.

Because of rail chaos: DB reimburses tickets and reservations

The railway is therefore accommodating on Monday with refunds. Because of the onset of winter, tickets can be postponed or canceled free of charge. Long-distance tickets for Saturday to Monday (February 6th to 8th) could be up to

Deutsche Bahn informs on its website that they can be used flexibly or canceled free of charge seven days after the end of the fault. The reimbursement form is available online. Seat reservations can also be exchanged free of charge

will.

Because of snow and ice: traffic problems also in local traffic

But people also have to expect massive restrictions in local transport. In the capital Berlin there are failures and massive delays on the S-Bahn. No more than 60 km / h should be driven on the city highways. “Anyone who drives a vehicle today should definitely plan more,” advises the traffic information center.

Several cities in Hesse have also completely stopped bus traffic due to ice and heavy snowfall, including Kassel and Marburg an der Lahn. Buses and trams remain in the depots in Kassel, according to Stadtwerke. “When the situation will normalize again, we cannot foresee”, quoted the Hessian / Lower Saxony General an official body.

Transport Minister Scheuer advises: “Better to stay at home on Monday!”

The Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) advises all people who are affected by the current snow chaos to stay at home. One could not guarantee to get the rail traffic up and running again in the course of Monday, so Scheuer opposite Picture live. The Dortmund police also agree: With the onset of rush hour traffic, “more and more road users reported to the police operations control center” because there was a standstill on Dortmund’s streets. “Use your home office and other options not to participate in traffic. The transport companies and winter service are doing what is possible, ”said a statement. The police advise in many places to only make urgently needed trips.

Traffic stress on the streets too

There were massive problems on the streets on Monday, especially in East Germany. From Saxony, the police reported large-scale, severe obstructions on the motorways 4, 9 and 17 due to snow drifts, vehicles standing across and broken down and poor visibility. In Hesse, Thuringia and Lower Saxony there were also traffic jams and traffic disruptions, for example on the motorways 3, 4, 5 and 7. Some lanes were closed. The obstructions reached as far as Bavaria, where the police mainly reported problems along the slopes of the 9 and 72 motorways in the Bayreuth and Hof area. Trucks got stuck there.

In many federal states, emergency services, fire brigade, technical relief organizations, road maintenance services and the police have been on duty since the weekend. They freed stuck motorists from snowdrifts and roofs from dangerous snow loads, cleared fallen trees, helped de-icing points and took over supply trips.

Snow chaos also paralyzes air traffic in places

Airports are also struggling with the current weather conditions. Since the runway is icy, Dortmund Airport has temporarily suspended flight operations. No planes can take off and land here until 1 p.m., planes destined for Dortmund would be diverted to Cologne / Bonn. The airport announced. (dpa / jh)