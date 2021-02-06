The weather in Lower Saxony is expected to be a lot colder again this weekend. Experts anticipate a strong snowstorm – network operators are reacting.

Update from Friday, February 5th, 2021, 5:05 p.m .: Due to the forecasted severe weather with snow, Storm and ice rain face according to a report of German Press Agency (dpa) some Network operator possible disturbances. “With a view to the next few days, we are keeping a high level of alertness and diverse line reserves in readiness and are also in contact with other network operators,” said Mathias Fischer, spokesman for Tennet.

The company operates the longest high-voltage network in Germany from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria. If lines run through the extreme weather damaged, Tennet could do the damage Safety reserves Equalize again via other lines. Additional power plants could also be started up in an emergency. Experience has already been gained through previous storms and the stability of electricity pylons has been improved.

Weather in Lower Saxony: Numerous network providers are preparing for the onset of winter

The network operator Avacon, whose high-voltage network extends from the North Sea to the Main, already has numerous technicians and Fitters on standby called. “They are available as potential amplifiers,” said company spokesman Ralph Montag. Still, there is concern that both the great Amounts of snow as well as ice rain could strain the networks. “Above all, the metal lines are a target,” said Montag. Facing another danger falling trees that could collapse under the snow load, damage cables and cause short circuits.

The weather in Lower Saxony is changing: Large amounts of snow are expected at the weekend. (Symbol image) © Matthias Bein / dpa

The Oldenburg energy group EWE sees itself for the upcoming Onset of winter but well equipped. According to the company’s own information, the low and medium voltage services are completely underground and are therefore well protected. “We do not assume that there will be problems,” said an EWE spokesman. Despite everything, the situation will continue to be closely monitored.

Weather chaos possible: snow and cold are rolling towards Lower Saxony

Update from Friday, February 5th, 2021, 11.00 a.m .: Whether now the expected Snowstorm arrives or not, there are each other Meteorologists still uncertain. Still, a lot is going on snow and icy cold warned – especially in the southern part of Lower Saxony there may be a strong onset of winter next weekend.

A report from German Press Agency (dpa) According to the Saturday evening (February 6th, 2021) the Snowfall and continue until Sunday (02/07/2021). Between 20 and 30 centimeters snow are therefore likely to be one of those Meteorologist of German Weather Service (DWD). The storm is coming from the south and will spread over towards the north Lower Saxony spread. Whether this Snowstorm however, it will also reach parts of northern Lower Saxony is not yet certain. “There will be ambiguities until the end”said the meteorologist.

Weather in Lower Saxony – Experts expect rapid falls and strong winds at the weekend

Next Snowfall will also be a strong wind expected. In addition, the temperatures should drop extremely: In the night on Monday (February 8th, 2021) it could already be cold in large parts minus ten degrees. The snow I guess I will stay there for a while.

The weather service also warns of people entering smoothness in the night of Saturday (February 6th, 2021). This warning applies particularly to north-east Lower Saxony and the southern Emsland. The winter will also be part of next week Lower Saxony, especially the north, probably still under control.

Mild weather in Lower Saxony: A lot of snow is expected from the weekend

First report from Thursday, February 4th, 2021, 4 p.m .: Göttingen – that Weather in Lower Saxony has been very changeable in the past few days. While it is still too wintry on the weekend Temperatures and smoothness came, it has increased since yesterday Wednesday (03.02.2021) rain and temperatures in the plus range. This spring-like weather lasts until the weekend. Only in the northernmost part of Lower Saxony does it remain frosty.

The contrasts of weather over Germany stay big and even gain weight. “That will be presented until the weekend Weather changeable and mild in most parts of the country. But in the far north the polar air holds up bravely. It even snows again and again there. Next weekend the contrasts will be even greater, ”says Björn Goldhausen, press officer and meteorologist from WetterOnline.

Lower Saxony expects a change in the weather. Up to 30 centimeters of snow are possible. (Archive photo) © Charles Rex Arbogast / AP / dpa

Weather in Lower Saxony: Up to 40 centimeters of snow possible on the weekend

An air mass limit directly above Germany then separates icy ones Polar air in the north by very mild spring air in the south. According to the expert, heavy rainfall must be expected where both opponents collide.

Goldhausen said: “While it rains heavily and persistently on the ‘warm side’, it usually snows on the ‘cold side’.” According to the current status, the weather models would add very large amounts of fresh snow Lower Saxony have calculated. Even in the lowlands are regionally 20 to 40 centimeters snow possible, locally there will be freezing rain again, as on Tuesday. So it should come to icy roads again, so that the Risk of accident is again significantly increased. ”Some experts even speak of a winter of the century.

Weather in Lower Saxony: Meteorologists warn – snow storm possible

Again Circle messenger* would also be reported Meteorologists are already warning of the snow roller in Lower Saxony at the weekend and it is also with strong wind to be expected. “Especially on the cold side of the Air mass limit it refreshes more and more. Even a grown-up Snowstorm With what feels like temperatures in the double-digit minus range is then conceivable, ”said the meteorologist.

According to the expert, it may be because of the clashes Air masses also to storm come. However, it is not yet possible to say exactly where these points of contact are. Accordingly, it is also uncertain where exactly a lot of snow and storms can be expected.

Storm warning for Lower Saxony?

This is most likely the case in Lower Saxony, but there are also solutions where the center of the state is more affected. For this reason, reliable forecasts for the weekend are currently hardly possible. “(Luisa Ebbrecht) *Kreisbote.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

