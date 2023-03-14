Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

The weather in March is a mystery: the warmest day of the year is followed by snow. In addition, severe hurricanes cause danger.

Munich – thunderstorms, storms, summer heat – in the coming days the weather in Germany will go crazy due to storm low Flurin. It starts on Monday (March 13th), the warmest day of the year so far. According to qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met, the first “early summer” thunderstorm situation is imminent – and that in March.

“It’s the first major thunderstorm situation of the current year,” the weather expert said weather.net. “Heavy rain and squalls are possible, as well as hurricane gusts at higher altitudes. You should be careful in parts of Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. Even the probability of the formation of tornadoes is increased in these regions today.” The German weather service also issues official warnings, which primarily affect the coasts and mountains, but also the west in general. The service warns of “severe gusts of wind” with speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. The Weather Channel reports of a high-altitude hurricane.

Weather in March: Warmest day of the year – but then snow follows

Still, it’s warm. Jung: “Today, up to 22 or 23 degrees are expected in the southwest, maybe even around 24 degrees. That would be the warmest day so far this year.” But there is also a lot of wind and “rain showers again and again”.

As early as Tuesday (March 14) it will be significantly cooler again, says Jung, who expects 8 to 14 degrees and a mix of lots of clouds, some sun, wind and rain. With still heavy gusts of wind, the temperatures even drop so far that snow falls.

Hold on tight: Storm and hurricane gusts are predicted. © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Because extremely cold air is arriving from the north, the snow line should drop to zero meters on Wednesday night (March 15), which was still 3,000 meters on Monday. There is still a risk of gusts of wind up to 80 kilometers per hour in the north and severe gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometers per hour in the south.

Weather: “Spring still has a hard time against the cold air from northern Europe”

After frost on the nights of Wednesday and Thursday (March 16), temperatures are expected to rise again. There are signs of a foehn in the Alps, but overall it will remain changeable – the storms and snowfall will probably not be over in the coming week either.

Jung sums it up: “Spring is in the mood and keeps trying. But it still has a hard time against the cold air from Northern Europe.” And further: “The air masses continue to fluctuate strongly in temperature. But it’s slowly getting warmer overall.” (cgsc)