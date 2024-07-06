Ciudad Juárez – This Saturday, July 6, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 22.7 degrees Celsius (73 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 36.1 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a probability of precipitation of up to 33 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 9 to 22 kilometers per hour (4 to 10 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.