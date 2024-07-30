Juarez City- At noon on Tuesday, July 30, the temperature will reach 36.1 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), while the maximum of 38.8 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) is expected between 4:00 and 5:00 in the afternoon, according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny until 3:00 p.m. and then partly cloudy, with a maximum probability of precipitation of 24 percent at night.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 9 to 19 kilometers per hour (6 to 12 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.