From: Karolin Schaefer

Travelers are surprised by masses of snow – and this in summer. At the end of June it snowed again in South Tyrol. But weather experts have given the all-clear.

Munich – Summer has now also begun according to the calendar. While Storm cells swept across Germanya change in the weather is now on the way with temperatures around 30 degrees. Before it gets warmer again in the higher elevations of South Tyrol, snow will fall there on Sunday (23 June).

“Another load of snow”: It snows in the Alps at the end of June

The Stelvio Pass between Switzerland and Italy was particularly affected. South Tyrol News reported ten centimeters of fresh snow within a few hours. The Stelvio Pass, at 2757 meters the highest mountain pass in Italy, is particularly popular with motorcyclists and cyclists in summer. Holidaymakers may have been surprised by the unexpected snow turn on Sunday. This was also shown by pictures in which holidaymakers could be seen wearing shorts.

“Another load of snow in the high mountains like here at the Stilfser Joch,” said state meteorologist Dieter Peterlin. at X (formerly Twitter). “It remains comparatively cool in the valleys today, in Sulden it is currently only 3°.” Heavy snowfalls had already caused chaos in mid-June. An avalanche had crashed into the valley in the peaks of the Ötztal Alps.

“Incredible!”: Snow turnaround in South Tyrol amazes holidaymakers

Pictures and videos of the winter conditions can be seen on social media. The images show snow-covered streets, snow-covered buildings and cars. “Snowfall on the Stelvio Pass occurs every now and then, even in summer, although there has been no snow in the last two years. Today, Sunday, June 23, 2024, it just worked out again. Wonderful,” wrote “snow influencer” Toni on Facebook.

“These are beautiful pictures,” marveled one user under the post. “Incredible!” said another. One person, however, suspected that the snow in South Tyrol would not stay long: “As wet as it is, it will disappear again within a day.” As the meteorologists from daswetter.com reported, it will be warmer again in the Alps in the coming days. So the snow will not stay long.

However, weather experts do not consider it unusual for snow to settle on the Alpine passes in summer. Last year, too, there was a sudden onset of winter in the middle of summer“We have only experienced it less and less in recent years,” said meteorologist Thomas Rinderer at the time, according to a oRfreport. As a result of the climate crisis, it is getting warmer in the Alps. But it is not only in the mountains that the weather is going crazy, even The weather varies within Munich. (cheese)