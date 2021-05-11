ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

According to the forecasts, Germany already has the sunniest weekend in May behind it. Temperatures are dropping and floods are falling.

Update from May 11, 9:51 a.m.: The signs point to rain – and possibly an unpleasant record: That after April, May will also be unusually cool. This week (11th to 15th May) the “ice saints” are from the portal for the qualified meteorologist Corinna Borau wetter.com, Predicts “continuous rain” – together with a significant drop in temperature as early as Wednesday (May 12th). Those who live in northeast Germany are particularly affected by the precipitation.

The southwest, on the other hand, is getting at least some sun. But the next weekend will by no means be as summery as the previous one: “A maximum of 20 degrees, rain and thunderstorms, this is the end of the week of ice saints, which will at least be good for nature,” said Borau in a press release.

Weather in Germany: Meteorologist predicts rain floods

Diplom meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service also speaks of “cool, dreary weather until the end of May” Q.met in his newsletter. He expects heavy rain, squalls and hail from Wednesday: “The wet weather situation is gradually spreading over all of Germany.” In the Alps there should be snow again then and on Thursday.

The amount of rain to be expected in the next seven days is enormous: “By German standards, it’s almost a May monsoon.” However, nature could benefit from this weather situation – if it weren’t for so much heavy rain that hardly seeps in because of its force can, but drain into streams and rivers. As of May 11, May could end “too cold” after April as the second month in a row, Jung believes. That hadn’t happened in Germany for a long time.

Weather scene from Berlin in May 2021: Uncomfortable. © Wolfgang Kumm / dpa

Our first report from May 10th: Offenbach – The summer of the second weekend in May remains an interlude! According to forecasts, it will be rainy in parts of Germany from Monday. The meteorologists from The Weather Channel believe a rare phenomenon is possible: rain of blood.

The cause is Saharan dust from the south. On the one hand, it leads to clouds and thus prevents thunderstorms, especially in the middle of the country. But the second effect is more exciting: the rain “washes” the reddish dust out of the warm air – the visual result of the colored precipitation is the “blood rain”. But this time you have to be lucky to see him, according to the meteorologists.

You can see a sky with an unusual color due to Sahara sand in this archive image:

The sky over the Karwendel Mountains in Bavaria, clouded by Sahara sand. © Peter Lehner / dpa

Weather in Germany: From snow and night frost in two days to summer temperatures

Again about the suddenly so warm last weekend: Summer came almost “overnight”, that’s how he sums it up German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach summarizes the current weather situation. The temperatures of up to 30 degrees that were possible this weekend are not unusual. Rather, it was time for such a warmth advance, explained one DWD-Speaker on Sunday.

The fact that the change from snow and night frost to summer temperatures takes place within two days, however, does not happen all that often.

German weather service does not rule out storms from Tuesday

At the start of the week, the short summer heat is loud DWD history in the west. Then it should be a maximum of 19 to 24 degrees. In the east, on the other hand, it is still warm to hot in midsummer with 25 to 30 degrees until Tuesday. Then colder air flows in from the west, which does not go hand in hand with thunderstorms. According to the meteorologists, these can also be stormy.

On Tuesday it will be increasingly thunderstorm – in a strip from the Swabian Alb to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In the case of heavy precipitation, which is prolonged in some cases, only 14 to 19 degrees are expected. (frs with material from dpa)

