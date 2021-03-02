Germany faces a brutal change in weather this week. Spring is being pushed aside for the time being – winter is coming back to the republic.

Munich – The spring-like weather caused a sigh of relief in lockdown-plagued Germany in recent days. In the sun, the corona restrictions were easier to bear in many places. But this week Germany is facing a brutal change in weather: Winter is celebrating its comeback.

Weather change in Germany: Winter drives out pre-spring

However, meteorologist Alban Burster speaks of wetter.com still from a “light version” of winter. Probably compared to the frosty lows at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, the temperatures are making a significant drop and snow should also fall again.

But how does it come about? Currently, a high pressure area over Germany in combination with a low over the Atlantic determines the weather in Germany. As a result, very mild air flows from southwest Europe into the Federal Republic and currently gives us the spring-like values. “By Wednesday, the temperatures will sometimes rise to 16, 17 or even 18 degrees,” says expert Dominik Jung from the portal wetter.net.

From the middle of the week on, however, it turns around how wetter.com-Meteorologist Alban Burst shows. The high moves towards Great Britain, while we are under the influence of a low over north-east Europe: “Then the way will be clear for the polar cold air” to us in Germany, says Alban Burster. Means: Cold air flows from the north over Germany.

Weather in Germany: Change is announced on Thursday

Before the temperature crash, the warmest day of the week awaits us on Wednesday with maximum temperatures of around eight degrees in the north and up to 17 degrees in the southwest. Pure t-shirt weather.

But on Thursday the change follows: There are significantly more clouds, which also bring rain and thunderstorms. In the north it stays mostly dry – in the southeast the showers don’t arrive until late afternoon. The temperatures in the south are still above the 10 degree mark. But in the north the cold air announces itself: Here the thermometer only reaches around 5 degrees.

Already in the night of Friday the rain turns increasingly to snow from the north. On Friday itself, the temperatures fall more and more during the day. Daily highs in the north around two degrees – in the south between five and nine degrees. Then snow should also fall in the south. Especially in the Alps over 800 meters, like wetter.de writes. Frost threatens in the nights.

In the following days it should continue in a similar wintry way. The second week of March also starts with gloomy prospects: The temperatures remain in the basement – and the sun is less visible. But in the course of the week, according to Dominik Jung, the values ​​should then rise again. Ten to 15 degrees should be inside and it should generally be a little milder but also less constant.

Beginning of April: the high spring is announced

The forecast of winter remains until mid-March wetter.de after nearby. This is followed by a changeable phase with a continuous upward trend.

The big weather hope: According to the current long-term forecast, a “full spring high” could set in Germany at the end of March and the beginning of April. Then even temperatures of up to 25 degrees are within reach. (rjs)

