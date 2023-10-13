The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be humid, with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning over some areas, especially the coastal ones. It will become generally clear, while clouds appear to the east in the afternoon, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, ranging from Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain humid, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming over some inland and coastal areas, and it will be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, while winds will remain northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed. It may be active sometimes, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that Sunday’s weather will remain humid with a chance of mist or light mist forming in the morning over some areas, especially the coastal ones, and it will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with temperatures tending to drop slightly, while winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed. Its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that next Monday’s weather will witness the formation of mist or light mist in the morning over some coastal and inland areas, while it will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear to the east in the afternoon, pointing out that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate speed. It is active sometimes, and its speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.