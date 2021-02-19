Extremely cold, then extremely warm – the spring turbo ignites in February. What a contrast. The weather in Germany says goodbye to winter. Is that really it?

Munich / Wiesbaden – is winter 2020/2021 already over? After heavy snowfall, freezing rain and minus temperatures of more than 20 degrees, February turns completely in a different direction. When it comes to the weather in Germany, a drastic turnaround is emerging.

“From minus 20 degrees to plus 20 degrees – 40 degrees temperature difference. It is extraordinary that the weather situation changes like this within a few days, ”emphasizes Andreas Friedrich from the German Weather Service (DWD) Merkur.de*. First the Russian cold air from the northeast and now warm air from the Sahra and the Mediterranean area flows into Germany, explains DWD spokesman Friedrich.

“In Thuringia, there was a 30 degree jump in temperature on Tuesday compared to Monday morning. Already on Tuesday afternoon almost 16 degrees were measured in Baden-Württemberg. You can work out what will happen over the weekend. It will be partly sunny and the maximum values ​​will scratch the 20 degree mark, ”says meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met opposite the weather portal wetter.net With. “It feels like it’s easily 23 to 25 degrees in the sun.”

Weather in Germany: is winter 2020/2021 over?

“We don’t want to exaggerate. It’ll be up to 20 degrees, ”says DWD weather expert Friedrich, estimating the weather situation for Merkur.de* on. “For a February that’s already unusual.” The warm weather is holding up. “It will be 15 to 20 degrees by the middle of next week.”

Is it then over with the snow in Germany? The March winter has already brought some winter dreams back to life, but this year, according to weather expert Jung, is “not looking particularly good”. It will be a little cooler after the turbo spring. “There won’t be a big onset of winter until the beginning of March,” said the weather expert.

February 2021 is so far significantly colder than the climate average. That could change again in the next few days, estimates meteorologist Jung: “I dare to predict that the month might even be slightly too mild at the end, because we are now expecting several days with extremely high values ​​in a row.”

Weather in Germany: winter comeback in sight?

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there is currently hardly any sign of a “winter comback”. The forecasts of the European Center for Medium-Term Weather Forecasts (EZMW) currently speak little in favor of it, DWD meteorologist Lars Kirchhübel announced in the DWD topic of the day. For a long time, high air pressure over Scandinavia blocked the Atlantic lows and sent arctic polar air into the country. That is over now. The low pressure engine on the Atlantic is running at full speed again, says Kirchhübel.

A “warm air nozzle” pumps between the low pressure complexes and high air pressure – and with it warm air flows from the subtropical latitudes of southwestern Europe to Germany. With the lows “Arvin” and “Belrem”, the weather service expects record values ​​of around 20 degrees. Whether after the minus record values ​​in the first half of February – Sontra (-25.6 degrees) or Bad Berka (-24.1 degrees) – there will be maximum values ​​facing each other? The highs in the decade in the second half of February were already above 21.5 degrees.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has published a list of the record maximum temperatures in February. One look at it amazes. It was a long time ago, but 24.5 degrees were already measured on February 26, 1900 in Arnsberg (North Rhine-Westphalia).

place year High in January ? 2021 ? Mühlheim (Baden-Wuerttemberg) 2020 21.5 degrees Freiburg 1958 21.2 degrees Schopfheim 1958 20.7 degrees

By the way: March winter is called a cold snap with snow and sub-zero temperatures in the middle of March – this is a so-called meteorological singularity. Meteorology describes strange weather conditions that can occur in Central Europe at certain times of the year. In addition to the March winter, the ice saints, the sheep cold and the Indian summer belong to it.

When will winter 2020/2021 be over? When does spring 2021 start in Germany?

Meteorological beginning of spring 2021 is on March 1st. This date is always fixed. Weather experts always divide the four seasons into three full months. Spring includes March, April and May. This makes it easier to compare data.

is on March 1st. This date is always fixed. Weather experts always divide the four seasons into three full months. Spring includes March, April and May. This makes it easier to compare data. Calendar (astronomical) beginning of spring 2021 is on March 20th. This is determined by the position of the sun. And that is when the sun is perpendicular over the equator. Day and night are the same length on this day.

