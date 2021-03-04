Meteorologists predict a rather mixed weekend for Germany. Snow, rain and now and then the sun alternate. The temperatures usually stay in the single-digit range.

Munich – After there has been plenty of sunshine and temperatures of up to 20 degrees almost everywhere in Germany in the past few days, we are now facing a setback: In the night to Friday there are heavy rain showers in some areas, which continue later move to the south and even partially turn into snow there. In the north, however, it is increasingly clearing up.

For Friday, rain is forecast for the south, and even snow at higher altitudes. The daily values ​​fluctuate between seven degrees in Breisgau and three degrees in Swabia. In the north and center of Germany, the sun is more common at peaks of two to seven degrees.

Weather in Germany: Weekends in the north mostly cloudy – south with a maximum of ten degrees with sun

The weekend starts with the opposite sign: the north is covered with clouds, there is snow or sleet in some places, but mostly drizzle. In the rest of Germany, the sun is showing up more and more. The thermometer climbs to a maximum of 10 degrees.

Sunday also begins gray and rainy in the north, and more clouds have made it to the south. Here the peak values ​​are eight degrees. Central Germany and the far west can look forward to bright sunshine and temperatures of up to twelve degrees.

Weather in Germany: New week starts changeable – sun and clouds in the mix

The new week then begins to change: the north continues to struggle with gray clouds, while in the south the sun shines again and again, in some areas over longer sections. Real spring fever will probably not arise in the coming days either: Even for Freiburg im Breisgau, which is often spoiled by sun and temperature, hardly any weather model predicts more than 14 degrees. (fmü)