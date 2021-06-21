ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The heat wave is predicted to be over. The cooling brings other problems – and the rest of June the weather remains capricious.

Offenbach – A historic building has already been hit in France, but more on that in a moment. This Monday, June 21st, the calendar summer begins. But the day before, the temperatures in Germany are dropping – partly due to storms.

The warns of severe evening thunderstorms German Weather Service (DWD) now in the south of the country. For the north and northwest, the meteorologists are currently forecasting heavy rain. If you are on the East Frisian Islands, you have to expect strong gusts. The frayed picture is completely different: In the east (including eastern Bavaria): Here the heat load is still strong.

Weather in Germany: Tropical nights in Berlin, but not in the Black Forest

The drop in temperature caused by the thunderstorm is extreme in some places: In the Black Forest and the Swabian Alb, only 11 to 12 degrees were reached on Monday night. Even in the northwest, the night temperatures were only between 12 and 15 degrees – no more talk of tropical nights here.

In the east, however, it was completely different: in the greater Berlin area, in Brandenburg and around Dresden there was one DWD According to another tropical night with values ​​of more than 20 degrees.

Thunderstorms have caused severe damage in Germany. © Tobias Hartl / Vifogra / dpa

DWD on the current weather situation in June: “In some places it is almost ten degrees cooler”

The expected for Monday DWD on the Lower Rhine and Schleswig-Holstein only maximum values ​​between 17 and 23 degrees – after even 30 degrees were measured there on Saturday. “Locally it is almost ten degrees cooler,” said a spokesman.

Local storms are also forecast by the meteorologists for Tuesday, in the southwest, in the middle and on the Oder and Neisse rivers. Thunderstorms are also expected to break up in the southeast in the afternoon.

Warning level orange: Tornado tears down church tower in France, households without electricity

The storms reached southern Germany on Sunday. Some of them cause serious damage. Where did they come from? From Switzerland and France. There they left some devastation: a tornado tore off the top of a church tower in the small community of Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil. The French news agency reports AFP On Sunday. No one was injured.

Without a spire after a tornado: a church in the French community of Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil. © Guillaume Souvant / dpa

Pictures showed streets and cellars flooded in other parts of the country, fallen trees and large hailstones. According to media reports, thousands of households were at times without electricity. Train traffic was also restricted. For large parts of France, the Météo-France weather service had declared the high warning level orange because of the heat thunderstorms.

Will there be a new heat wave in Germany in June? Unlikely

But back to Germany. According to the 14-day forecast from wetteronline.de 30 degrees should be reached again soon in the region. But: In the week of June 28th it will be changeable, it doesn’t look like a new heat wave. This coincides with the DWD trend forecast: “Mostly inconsistent”. (frs with material from the dpa)

