with videoWeather change is in the air, meteorologists report. In the coming days, colder air will flow over our country from the north, with clouds increasing everywhere, as well as the chance of a shower. This coming weekend will be cool for the time of year.



Simone van Zwienen



28 Apr. 2022

It will gradually become cloudy throughout the night. Below the cloud cover, the temperature does not drop more than 4 to 6 degrees. Tomorrow morning there will be a thick layer of veil clouds over our country, through which the sun occasionally shines. The sunrise can also become very colorful, because there are initially some more clearings above the east.

Tomorrow afternoon there will be quite a lot of cloud at first, later the sun will break through more often from the west. It remains dry in the vast majority of places and it is significantly cooler than the past few days. Maximums of 10 degrees on Vlieland and Terschelling, 13 degrees in the middle to 16 degrees locally in the south of our country. See also Case for the metal

In the night to Saturday the chance of a single shower increases in the northwest. However, not much precipitation is expected. Elsewhere it will be dry with a few clear spells. Inland it cools down to about 3 degrees, along the coast to 5 to 7 degrees.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Downright fresh for the time of year

The weekend then goes downright cool for the time of year. On Saturday it will be at most 10 degrees on the Wadden Islands to 14 degrees in the south and east. Occasionally the sun shines, but otherwise there is a lot of cloud and during the day some light rain showers move from north to south over the country. The umbrella is therefore definitely necessary in a number of places. See also Santa Claus has team

The clouds will also dominate on Sunday, although we will see the sun appear more often, especially in the afternoon and evening. After the weekend it will slowly become less cool. The afternoon temperature rises to 12 to 16 degrees and the sun can be seen more often.

The chance of a few showers from the west seems to increase from Wednesday. “If soft air is supplied with a southwest or west wind, it can be 15 to 20 degrees on Liberation Day,” says meteorologist Roosmarijn Knol. Weather Plaza to predict. “If the wind remains northerly, the mercury will rather continue to fluctuate around 15 degrees or even drop slightly below. With a bit of luck we can also enjoy pleasant spring weather for festivities during Liberation Day.”

For several years, the temperature in De Bilt did not rise above 10 degrees on 5 May. In 1979 it was only 7.2 degrees. Of course it can also be very different. It got hot several times in the summer. It never became tropical on May 5 at the KNMI main station. The warmest Liberation Day since 1946 is in the name of 1990. Then it was 27.8 degrees in De Bilt. See also NFL playoffs: Chiefs end Roethlisberger's career - 49ers surprise against Dallas



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below:

Tourists with umbrellas brave the rain in the old harbor of Volendam. © Hollandse Hoogte / ANP

