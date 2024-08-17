Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Large parts of Germany will experience a shower of thunderstorms this weekend. The weather maps show two stripes that will bring rain and storms across the country.

Offenbach – “The weekend will be much more changeable than last week,” announces meteorologist Dominik Jung from Weather.net “It can get really wet in some areas.” He warns of localized heavy rain, which in the worst case could even lead to flooding.

Two storm strips over Germany: Weather forecast for the weekend partly unpleasant

Over the course of the week, the models had a precise weather forecast still difficult made, but now two thick storm bands are visible that will move across Germany at the weekend.

One focus extends from northern Rhineland-Palatinate through the south of North Rhine-Westphalia, the north of Hesse and the southern Lower Saxony as far as Saxony-Anhalt. “That’s where we could see the most rain until Monday morning,” says weather expert Jung. The European weather model calculates rainfall totals of up to 50 millimeters here.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain threaten: Two storms will move across Germany this weekend. © blickwinkel/Imago/Wetter.net

However, it will probably be even wetter in the south, especially in the Bavarian Alps. Towards the Alps, it could be 80 to 100 liters per square meter. The foothills will bring 30 to 50 liters as far as Regensburg and the south of Baden-Württemberg.

Weather experts warn of “strong low” – DWD expects thunderstorms

Away from the two storm strips, the Weather In Germany, however, it will be predominantly dry, according to the forecast. “But a few showers could come from the sky there too,” says Jung.

In the storm zones, there may also be strong thunderstorms locally. “Sunday in particular is expected to be a day with heavy rainfall,” says Kachelmann Weather“A strong low pressure system will develop there.” According to the forecast, it will bring brief but intense thunderstorms to southern Germany. However, starting in the mountains, severe weather is expected on the edge of the Alps as early as Saturday evening.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the Thunderstorm in the south on Saturday afternoon. Nevertheless, a small all-clear: “Severe weather due to heavy rain is unlikely.” These will then roll in at night, according to the DWD forecast: “Thunderstorms will develop from the west in the south and central regions during the night to Sunday, lasting in the east until Sunday afternoon and then turning into rain on the edge of the Alps.”

Danger of severe weather at night: “Larger thunderstorm clusters” with hail and heavy rain threaten

“Larger thunderstorm clusters” can bring over 35 liters of rain per square meter and hail overnight. And the storm strip outside of Bavaria will not subside the following day either. The DWD predicts: “By Sunday morning, spreading from the Eifel through North Rhine-Westphalia to the Oder in a narrow strip, 20 to 40 liters per square meter in a few hours. In a small local area, over 50 l/m2 in several hours (storms) is also possible.” On the edge of the Alps, the persistent rain is expected to continue until Monday afternoon.

Interesting: Despite rain and the risk of storms, temperatures are not dropping noticeably. Maximum temperatures are between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius in the north and 23 to 28 degrees in the south. (moe)