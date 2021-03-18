fromMoritz Bletzinger shut down

The temperatures will be crisp until the weekend. But then a high displaces the March winter. With spring, there are also unsightly companions.

Munich – The foothills of the polar vortex hit Germany hard again in March. The month has so far been characterized by snow, cold and previously sometimes violent storms. Just in time for the beginning of spring, the temperatures should unfortunately not climb yet. But after a negative week record, things are finally looking up.

Weather in Germany: The big turning point is coming – but there is no extreme spring heat

A brutal change in the weather is imminent. Although it is powerful, it does not bring any heat that is unusual for the season. Pleasant values ​​of up to 20 degrees should be more suitable anyway to get used to some warmth again.

As early as the weekend, a spring high will end the changeable weather in Germany, explains RTL meteorologist Björn Alexander wetter.de. “We don’t feel it yet with the temperatures. On the contrary, “he notes,” because Saturday night should be the coldest night of the weather week. “

The beginning of spring in Germany: Once again crisp temperatures – then it will finally be warm

Ironically, on the day of the beginning of spring (March 20), there is one last shiver night in Germany. “But then some weather computers see the weather change,” announces Alexander, “so the wind would turn from east to west again and the sun would finally be accompanied by more warmth.”

If this happens as calculated, the meteorologist promises temperatures of around 20 degrees from the middle of the coming week. “It’s not unusual for the end of March,” he smiles, “but most people should still be happy about the mild spring breeze.”

Weather in Germany: Spring is coming! Not necessarily a reason to cheer for allergy sufferers

Not all people? No. Even the weather expert knows. Because spring naturally also brings its annoying companions for some. Pollen. Times would now be more uncomfortable for allergy sufferers, “explains Alexander,” and from my own experience I can only say: Allergic complaints in Corona times with a mask on the nose are anything but pleasant. “

List of rubric lists: © Gregor Fischer