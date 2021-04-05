ofMarcus Gable shut down

Even without looking at the calendar, there can be no doubt about the chaos of weather: It’s April. This week there is a winter relapse with intermittent spring feelings.

Munich – Much would not have been missing and the Easter bunny would have been a snow bunny this year. Because at the end of the holidays, the weather has a nasty surprise ready for the whole of Germany: It’s getting really wintry again. With snow and everything that goes with it.

Either wetter.com as well as wetter.net predict a violent drop in temperature for all of Germany over the course of Easter Monday. A cold front moves south from the coast, reaching the Alps in the evening, where another ten to 20 centimeters of fresh snow can actually be reached.

Weather in Germany: Double-digit plus degrees during the day – at night it gets really frosty

In Munich, for example, there are still double-digit plus degrees during the day, but overnight the values ​​plunge into the minus range. Even down to minus 13 degrees are forecast for the Alpine region. So fresh and frosty. Beyond zero degrees it only stays on the coasts overnight.

Nationwide, the snow line drops significantly, probably to 400 meters. It is also wintery in the highlands of the low mountain ranges. In the north, sleet thunderstorms can at least cover the landscape with a white blanket.

Weather change with snow: There are even heavy gusts of wind on the coast

In the course of the winter relapse, there is also a strong wind, the strength of which is given as 4 to 5. Which can mean up to 40 km / h on the Beaufort scale. Occasionally – for example on the North Sea coast – even severe gusts of wind are to be expected, which are measured with wind speeds of 89 km / h.

But all of this is just the beginning. Because even in the following days, this cool and wet weather will stay with us. On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures should only reach seven degrees, on Wednesday the thermometer will probably only climb to eight degrees. The sun only comes out for a short time.

It’s getting really cold: Many a living being should enjoy the announced snowfall. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa

Winter relapse in April: Only brief spring fever before the weekend

After all, it will be more spring-like on Thursday with values ​​between five and twelve degrees. In addition, the cloud cover should loosen up in the west and south. Friday will be cloudy again, but with up to 18 degrees, the temperature will be pleasant. In addition, the last working day of the short week brings little rain and occasional sunshine.

The prospects for the coming weekend are not so good. Then the clouds should dominate again, to make matters worse, it will rain more again and more snowfall has been announced. In a nutshell: a weather week that only April can offer. (mg)

