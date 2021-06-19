The African anticyclone is now really scary! Hot air is about to reach most of the Mediterranean and some areas of our country, where the mercury column will exceed 40 degrees centigrade. But there are places where it is going worse!

Analyzing the data of the weather stations located throughout the Mediterranean basin, the last few hours have been nothing short of heated for North Africa and in particular for Algeria, where, just think, the temperatures yesterday Friday 18 June exceeded + 50 ° C: more precisely this happened in Adrar, a small town located in the middle of the desert, where about 45 thousand people live: the thermometers recorded a maximum peak of + 52.4 ° C. In short, it is a period really hot, with the African heatwave, renamed by the Mediterranean meteorological centers, for several years now, as “hunchback of Algiers”, which does not intend to leave the scene so easily: it is in fact a STRANGE hot cork that could explode Thus untapping at any moment in the direction of Italy.

Will Italy be affected by this North African boil? The hunchback of Algiers, this curious red-hot cork will come to us or not? In the next few hours the African high pressure will be able to gain ground in our country, but we must be satisfied, so to speak, of 40 ° C in the Foggiano area, in the Catania area , and 39 ° C on the inland Emilia Romagna plain. Nothing compares, for now, to 52.4 ° C in Algeria!

ATTENTION: But there is a news of the last hour: the cork should uncork on Tuesday 22 June in the direction of Sicily, Calabria and Puglia, it is precisely in Puglia between Foggia and Bari you could beat any record with 42.5 ° C

source www.ilmeteo.it