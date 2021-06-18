Weather California emergency due to extreme heat wave, temperatures over 40 degrees expected over the weekend

Electricity companies have urged residents not to adjust their air conditioning below 25 degrees, even when the heat wave is plaguing.

To California has been declared a state of emergency because of the heat wave plaguing the state. Meteorologists say residents of the state will still have to sweat in the 37-43 degree heat, at least until Sunday, the broadcaster said BBC on Friday.

State Governor Gavin Newsomin according to which an emergency situation is necessary in order to reduce the pressure on the energy sector.

Electricity companies have urged residents not to adjust their air conditioning below 25 degrees, to avoid using appliances that consume a lot of electricity, and to turn off all unnecessary lights.

In position stuck in high pressure has brought with it extremely troublesome heat to California as well as Arizona and southern Nevada and Utah.