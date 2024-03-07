This is the Forecast by REGIONS of Mexico from the National Meteorological Service, for this Thursday, March 7, 2024:

Mexico's valley

Clear skies are forecast in the morning and a cool atmosphere at dawn, feeling cold in high areas of the Valley of Mexico. Towards the afternoon, a warm to hot atmosphere is expected, skies with scattered cloudiness and no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. Wind from the south of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h in the region, which could cause dust devils. The minimum temperature predicted for Mexico City is 11 to 13 °C and the maximum is 29 to 31 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature forecast is 1 to 3 °C and the maximum is 25 to 27 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with showers in Baja California and isolated rains in Baja California Sur, in addition to the probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California. Fresh morning atmosphere, and cold to very cold in mountain areas of Baja California. In the afternoon, cool to temperate atmosphere in the region. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h with dust devils in Baja California and 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Baja California Sur. Waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

North pacific

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora; Partly cloudy sky and no rain in Sinaloa. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold to very cold in mountain areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in Sinaloa and cool to temperate in Sonora. Wind from the west and southwest of 15 to 30 km/h in the region with gusts of up to 90 km/h and dust devils in Sonora.

Central Pacific

During the morning, partly cloudy skies are forecast in the region and fog banks on the coasts of Nayarit; cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in the high parts of Michoacán. In the afternoon, warm and very hot atmosphere in areas of Michoacán, partially cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Wind from the west and southwest at 15 to 25 km/h, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Jalisco and 40 to 60 km/h in Michoacán, all with possible dust devils.

South Pacific

During the morning, partially cloudy skies are expected, a cool and cold atmosphere in the mountains of Oaxaca and Chiapas, and fog banks in the mountains of the region. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in areas of Oaxaca and Chiapas, and very hot in Guerrero; Partly cloudy sky with showers in Chiapas, as well as partially cloudy skies and no rain in Guerrero and Oaxaca. South component wind of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy skies with isolated rains in Tamaulipas and Veracruz. No rain in Tabasco. Mild atmosphere in the morning in the region and cold in mountainous areas of Veracruz, with fog banks in the mountains of said entity and Tamaulipas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in the region. South component wind of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy sky during the day and no rain in the region. Mild atmosphere in the morning; hot in the afternoon and very hot in Campeche and Yucatán. Southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the region.

North Table

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with isolated rains and probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Chihuahua; isolated rains in Nuevo León and showers in Coahuila; no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, cold to very cold in mountainous areas, and cold with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in the region, as well as very hot in San Luis Potosí. West wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h in Chihuahua and Durango, 50 to 70 km/h in the rest of the region with possible whirlwinds in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Central Table

Clear skies in the morning in the region and with possible fog banks in the northern mountains of Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla. In the afternoon, partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and cold in mountain areas. In the afternoon, warm to hot atmosphere in the region, being very hot south of Morelos. Wind with a southern component with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Guanajuato and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the rest of the region, all with possible dust devils.