Weather | Buses derailed from the road, Posti's car in the bank – A serious warning to motorists from the police

A snowstorm caused inconvenience to traffic on Friday. Readers report on buses in trouble.

Friday treacherous weather conditions affected traffic extensively.

Larger vehicles in particular were in trouble in Helsinki on Friday. For example, in Lauttasaari, a truck rolled down a hill and hit a distribution center.

Readers' photos also reveal that several buses were on the climb. Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) confirmed that individual buses have “slipped”.

However, there is no exact figure for smaller accidents, as the operators themselves manage the towing.

The orange main line bus drove across the road on Vaskivuorentie in Myyrmäki. PHOTO: READER'S PHOTO

The driver was in agony next to the stuck Posti van in Helsinki's Torpparinmäki. PHOTO: READER'S PHOTO

In a gust the heavy snowfall had not caused major exceptions in public transport during the day on Friday, but there have been delays of around 10-15 minutes on several shifts.

The Helsinki police said earlier on Friday that, considering the conditions, there have been relatively few sheet metal crashes. The police believed that people had been able to relate the driving style to the prevailing weather conditions.

The situation was still calm from early evening on Friday.

At half past seven, the Helsinki police said that there have been no weather-related traffic tasks in the area during the last couple of hours. The worst slipperiness is thought to have occurred in the morning, as the snow had mostly melted by evening.

Transport heads away from Helsinki on Friday, and the accidents are concentrated outside the capital.

The Itä-Uudenmaa police said on Friday at 7:30 that there have been 37 tasks related to traffic in the Itä-Uudenmaa area during the day. According to the Itä-Uudenmaa police, the tasks have been of varying degrees, but nothing significant has happened.

The Itä-Uusimaa police described the driving weather as challenging in message service X on Friday afternoon and urged road users to allow time for their journey. The police's duties had involved, among other things, sheet metal crashes, derailments and tailgating.