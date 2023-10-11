From 30 degrees to frost and snow: Germany is facing a severe drop in weather. The transition will be extremely violent, warns weather expert Dominik Jung.
Munich – It’s hard to imagine: on Friday (October 13th) the temperatures could reach up to 30 degrees. However, current weather forecasts indicate a subsequent drastic drop in temperature. “The fall in the weather will be severe, in any case it will feel extremely severe,” predicts weather expert Dominik Jung from the online weather service wetter.net. According to the current US weather model, frost and possibly the first snow into the lowlands could occur.
The weather brings us temperatures up to 30 degrees again – followed by snow and frost
But late summer in autumn is not over yet. On Wednesday (October 11th) there will be pleasant warmth everywhere with highs between 24 and 28 degrees. With the exception of northern Germany. While high pressure prevails in the south, the cold front of the northern sea depression “Ralf” is bringing heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and also stormy winds to the north and northwest.
Summer temperatures in the south – cold front with wind, thunderstorms and continuous rain in the north
The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of strong gusts (Bft 7, 50 to 60 km/h) and isolated stormy gusts (Bft 8, 60 to 70 km/h) in the North Sea area. It is expected to be particularly turbulent on Wednesday afternoon in a wide strip from Emsland to Western Pomerania. It is raining in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Lower Saxony. According to DWD weather experts, 25 to 40 liters per square meter could fall in the next twelve hours. The temperatures are between 18 and 23 degrees.
The cold front will reach central Germany on Thursday. The rain showers are shifting. In the north and central it remains cool with temperatures between 14 and 21 degrees. According to the DWD forecast, another 22 to 28 degrees are possible in the south.
Autumn in Germany: Will late October summer be over from Friday?
Next Friday (October 13th) we could experience record high temperatures again. “Exceptionally high maximums between 24 and 28 degrees, on the Upper Rhine up to almost 30 degrees,” according to the DWD forecast. In the north, however, temperatures are expected to be between 16 and 21 degrees.
|Wednesday, October 11th
|19 to 28 degrees
|Thursday, October 12th
|15 to 25 degrees
|Friday, October 13th
|16 to 29 degrees
|Saturday, October 14th
|13 to 22 degrees
|Sunday, October 15th
|8 to 15 degrees
|Monday, October 16th
|9 to 14 degrees
|Source: Wetter.net/German Weather Service (DWD)
Weather expert predicts an icy start to the new week – snowfall possible
“Summer 2023 will end next Friday. It will be the last time this year it will be 25 degrees or more,” explains weather expert Jung. “Many will certainly be surprised by the drop in temperature from Sunday onwards.” However, it was predictable that temperatures would have to drop at some point. The maximum temperatures will then be 10 to 15 degrees lower than in the past few days and weeks. “It will be an icy start to the new weather week,” warns the head of the weather service Q.met.
Lars Dahlstrom, meteorologist from wetterkanal.kachelmannwetter.com, shares this assessment of the weather conditions. With the cold front, the warmth will say goodbye to the south on Sunday, he explains in a current video. The limit for snowfall drops to up to 1400 meters. The meteorologist predicts the first frost for Monday night. Cold polar air flows from the east into Germany.
It remains to be seen whether the first snow will actually fall next Friday, as the current US weather model predicts. According to the DWD’s trend forecast, maximum temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees can be expected until Friday (October 20th) – as of October 11th. (ml)
