The long weekend of the Liberation Day will be characterized by variable weather conditions, with instability alternating with more sunny moments

The long weekend of April 25 will be characterized by unstable weather conditions and typically spring, where the sun will alternate with rain and short thunderstorms. Instability that could “ruin” the plans of the tens of millions of Italians who will travel for the long weekend.

Weather forecast for Saturday 22nd April — Tomorrow, Saturday 22 April, a day dedicated to the prevailing stability, with sunny weather over a large part of the sectors, thanks to the temporary passage of a high pressure field which will extend over a large part of the Mediterranean basin. The sky could be obscured by the passage of high and stratified clouds over the northern regions, while in the Centre-South there will be a slight diurnal variability along the Apennines which could give rise to some isolated rain showers on the reliefs of Abruzzo, Campania and Calabria-Lucania. In the evening the cloudiness will increase in the Northwest, due to the approach of a front from the North Atlantic. However, temperatures will generally increase, above 20°C, with peaks reaching even 24°C in Sardinia.

Forecast for Sunday 23 APRIL — On Sunday 23 April, on the other hand, the entry of cold air currents driven by a cyclone descending from Northern Europe will favor the formation of a storm vortex. This will result in a partial deterioration of the weather in the North with rains and showers in the Alps, which will arrive in the upper Val Padana by evening even with thunderstorms. Instead, Liguria, the lower Po Valley and central-southern regions will not be involved. Temperatures still rising by a few degrees, with peaks of 24°C in Sardinia and on the Adriatic side and in Sicily.

Forecast for Monday 24 April — On Monday, April 24, the vortex will reach the Center-South with rains and showers sometimes thunderstorms locally of strong intensity, especially on the Adriatic side. The Northeast will also be involved, with unstable weather and thunderstorms at times especially in the early part of the day. In the Northwest, on the other hand, conditions will rapidly improve: in fact, the sun will shine again, as well as on the major islands. Temperatures will decrease, especially in the Centre-North.

Forecasts for Tuesday 25 APRIL — The weather trend for Tuesday 25 April is still uncertain, however according to the latest updates the north-west currents should carry a new disturbance. This will result in an increase in instability, starting in the morning, on the North-East. In the afternoon, showers are developing in the central regions, in particular on the Adriatic side and in the inland areas and in Campania. The North-West, on the other hand, should be excluded from rainfall.