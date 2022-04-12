Home page World

Sahara dust is gathering over Munich, coloring the sky yellow/orange. © Sven Hoppe

The cars are only just clean again, and the next rain of blood is supposed to wash out Saharan dust over Germany. Southern Germany in particular should be affected next week.

Munich – In the past few weeks, the sky has repeatedly turned yellow from the desert sand, which also came down over Germany as a so-called “blood rain” and covered cars, streets and garden furniture. The Sahara dust was particularly noticeable in the region around Munich. Southern Germany will have to adjust to the weather phenomenon again in the coming week, reports Henning Liss from wetter.de.

Weather: Sahara dust again and blood rain over Germany

Warm air masses from Africa then flow to Europe, bringing warm temperatures and lots of dust with them. The Sahara dust is supposed to reach Spain on Monday, before sweeping across France on Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the air masses in Germany can be seen, with southern Germany being particularly affected. In addition, rain must be expected, so everything points to another “blood rain”. It gets its name from the reddish color of the sand that is washed to the ground by rainfall. However, there is also good news.

The concentration of dust in the air is said to be lower than in March, when the sky over Bavaria took on a real orange hue. Nevertheless, like last time, this rain should also bring a number of dirty cars with it. At the beginning of April, the phenomenon swept across Germany again and caused a lot of car washing.

Sahara dust over Germany: Effects on temperatures

But the golden sand in the air also ensures great sunrises and sunsets and impressive atmospheric pictures. Another effect of the Saharan dust is that it can lower the temperature slightly. “It ‘shades’ the earth’s surface from the sun’s rays. This will probably slow down the rise in temperature over the next week,” explains Liss. For everyone whose car drives a yellow layer after the blood rain, there are helpful tips on how best to get rid of the sand again. (jv)