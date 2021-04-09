Weather Birch pollen hovers from Central Europe to Finland from the beginning of the week – corona mask helps allergy sufferers

The alder is already blooming strongly. Imatra saw a record two weeks ago.

Birch With these prospects, pollen will arrive in Finland from the beginning of the week as a long-distance transport from France and Germany. In people with birch allergies, the nose may itch already at this stage in the spring.

“It may be that the prognosis pattern changes over the weekend, but if you are allergic to birch, even a small amount is enough for symptom,” says Annika Saarto About the pollen announcement of the University of Turku.

Researcher at the Natural Resources Center (Luke) Pekka Helenius according to all the main tree species, namely birch, spruce and pine, there is an abundant or fairly abundant flowering throughout the country. According to the heifer calculations made in the autumn, the flowering of birch is much more abundant than last year.

“There were twice or three times as many in the fall as there were the previous year,” Helenius says.

The good flowering years of birch are repeated regularly every two or three years, he says.

So this spring is becoming a challenge for those suffering from birch allergies.

“Unfortunately it looks like it now. But if this cyclicality materializes, then in a year’s time the situation may be easier again, ”says Helenius.

The hardest flowering season for birch is usually over around mid-May.

The highest alder pollen concentration in the history of the University of Turku’s pollen monitoring was found in Imatra a couple of weeks ago, Annika Saarto says.

At that time, local pollination has started as a result of the pollen that came with the long-distance transport, so the amount of alder pollen is really plentiful at the moment – also outside Imatra. In addition to alder, the nut bush has also begun to bloom. Alder blooms continue in the southern parts of the country, and on weekends pollen can already occur at the height of Oulu. The walnut shrub blooms throughout its range in the southern parts of the country.

“The main evil in Finland, however, is birch, the peak of which is in southern Finland on May Day or immediately after May Day and elsewhere in the country a little later,” says Saarto.

Coronavirus FFP2 face shields, which appeared in the street scene, help people with pollen allergies, Annika Saarto says.

“More effective masks, such as FFP2, filter out particles the size of pollen particles and are also more airtight. And while the kind of regular mask that most of us wear doesn’t necessarily protect against particles the size of it, it’s also better than no mask at all, ”Saarto says.

Pollen particles range in size from 20 to 25 micrometers.

This spring promises, for example, abundant flowering of birch, so using an effective mask, especially for allergy sufferers, is also a sensible option.

“On peak pollen days, it’s not a silly idea to keep that FFP2-level mask, even if you’re not even allergic,” Saarto says.

The University of Turku and the Finnish Meteorological Institute were involved in an international study, according to which a connection was found between the increase in pollen content in the open air and the frequency of coronavirus infection.

According to the study, the high pollen content of the outdoor air, together with the humidity and temperature of the outdoor air, explained the 40 percent increase in the frequency of infection. The results of the study were published in early March.