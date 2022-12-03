Weather | Be prepared for dangerous driving weather – freezing rain and snow in the east and southeast

It will rain both snow and freezing drizzle in the eastern parts of the country on Sunday. The driving weather worsens during the day.

in eastern and southeastern Finland it is worth preparing for potentially dangerous driving weather on Sunday.

The driving weather is bad in Kainuu and the eastern part of North Ostrobothnia due to the snowfall until nine in the morning, the Finnish Meteorological Institute warns.

In North and South Karelia, South Savo and Kymenlaakso, the driving weather will turn bad starting in the afternoon due to freezing drizzle and snow.

More snowfall is expected in the coming days, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Saturday. More snow is coming to the east and north on Monday. Two snowfall areas are expected on Tuesday: one to the southern and eastern parts of the country, the other to the north.

With the snowfall, bad driving weather can be expected in many places in the coming days.

Otherwise the weather forecast so far does not promise a change in the prevailing weather conditions.

The temperatures seem to remain around 1-6 degrees below zero today and from the beginning of the week, like Saturday. In northernmost Lapland and Eastern Finland, the coldest temperatures will reach around ten degrees below zero, and in the far north on Tuesday possibly 15 degrees below zero.