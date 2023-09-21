Thursday, September 21, 2023
Weather | Bad driving weather in the northern parts of Lapland in the morning

September 21, 2023
in World Europe
A warning has been issued for potentially dangerous traffic weather in Enontekiö, Inari and Utsjoki.

Lapland in the northern parts, you should be prepared for bad driving weather on Thursday morning. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning about potentially dangerous traffic weather in Enontekiö, Inari and Utsjoki.

The driving weather warning is valid in these municipalities from one in the morning to seven in the morning, so later in the morning we can drive even in Upper Lapland in normal weather.

In parts of the northern parts of Lapland, there is still a blanket of snow at night from the wake of the storm that swept over Finland.

