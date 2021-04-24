Weather Bad driving conditions are warned almost everywhere in Finland, on Sunday the rainy area is approaching again from the east

The cool weather is likely to continue until next week, the Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts.

Driving is now bad almost everywhere in Finland, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Rainfall is obtained in all conditions, in most parts of the country they come as sleet and snow. A bad driving warning is also valid on Sunday.

Currently, wider rainfall areas are running in the western and northern parts of the country. There is also a rain area above Uusimaa with some snow. For this reason, the bad driving warning is also valid in Uusimaa.

In addition, from the provinces of Ostrobothnia and Southern Ostrobothnia as well as Central Finland all the way to Northern Lapland, there is a warning of poor driving conditions.

“It may be that during the day in the south, in Uusimaa, the temperature rises so that the rains come more as water and are deaf,” the meteorologist on duty Ville Siiskonen forecast.

In the west and north as well, the rains start to weaken as the day progresses, but the driving conditions are likely to remain poor.

In the provinces of Ostrobothnia, snow can accumulate by a few cents over the next 24 hours, and in Lapland by 2–8 cents if small frosts persist.

On Sunday, the rainy area is approaching again from the east, ie new rainfall is expected, at least in the eastern part of the country, in Kainuu and in the eastern part of Lapland. The rain is probably snowy.

“Therefore, we have a warning tomorrow about bad driving conditions in those areas,” Siiskonen mentions.

Next night, the temperature may drop to a low of 1–6 degrees Celsius in Lapland, and in Oulu it should remain around zero.

Siiskosen according to the current weather is only a few degrees cooler than usual compared to the long-term average.

“This is by no means exceptional or rare, but it can, of course, seem like a significant change compared to when there were still such sunny and warm days last week and early week.”

The type of weather has changed, and cooler air mass is flowing from the north to the territory of Finland, which is why similar weather is expected next week as well.