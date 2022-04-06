Weather Back winter is a break on Thursday, but on Friday it snows or sleet almost all over the country

On Thursday, it is worth preparing for bad traffic weather in Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Kanta and Päijät-Häme, as well as in Pirkanmaa and Åland.

April the backwinter keeps blizzards mostly on the midday Thursday. The road traffic warning is valid on Thursday in a rather limited area, but by Friday there will be another snowstorm, sleet and water storm, which will make the road very bad or bad almost all of Finland.

On Thursday, it is worth preparing for bad traffic weather in Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Kanta and Päijät-Häme, as well as in Pirkanmaa and Åland. On Friday, gassing is allowed throughout the country except in the provinces of Karelia and Kymenlaakso.

Despite everything, spring is progressing. A Flood Warning has been issued for Southwest Finland, Uusimaa and Kanta-Häme over the weekend.

The snowstorm at the beginning of the week raised the cinemas to exceptionally high in some places, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Most snow fell between Monday morning and Wednesday morning in Juupajoki, Pirkanmaa, where the snow depth increased by more than 40 cents. Especially in the central part of the country, there is now quite a lot of snow compared to the time.