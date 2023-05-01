Weather | Back winter hits central Finland

At the height of the bay and below, the rains will come as water according to Foreca, but snow showers can already be seen in Jyväskylä.

Weather is changing significantly to colder in the southern and central parts of the country on Tuesday, predicts Foreca.

During the night, a rain zone spreads to the southern and western parts of Finland, which moves to central Finland in the morning. According to Foreca’s forecast, both sleet and snow can fall from the sky.

“In central Finland, Tuesday morning dawns in many places with the signs of a new back winter”, Foreca estimated on Monday evening.

“5 to 10 centimeters of wet snow can accumulate in central Finland during Tuesday, but some of the rain will also be water in the afternoon,” Foreca predicts.

The rain is forecast to continue in southern and central Finland throughout Tuesday. The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts, for example, Helsinki for almost the whole day. Temperatures in Helsinki move in the cold readings, about five degrees on both sides.

Stream may intensify in many places on Wednesday night.

“In eastern Finland, in the provinces of Pohjois Savo, Pohjois Karelia and Kainuu, snow can blow steadily for a while with a strong northeast wind. Gusts of wind will become strong”, warns Foreca.

In Kuopio, Joensuu, Ilomantsi and Kuhmo, you should be prepared for a white dawn on Wednesday morning.