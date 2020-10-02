French civil aviation weighs, including the aeronautical industry, more than 400,000 jobs. It also costs the country 7% of its carbon footprint. If the sector collapses, it will be at the cost of a social catastrophe. If it progresses, as the big companies envision, its CO2 emissions could soon swallow up France’s carbon budget alone: ​​in 2050, the airline industry will spit out the equivalent of all greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse gases (GHGs) that the country will be entitled to emit, all sectors combined, in order to be able to meet the commitments made under the Paris Agreement.

1Develop the green plane

What are we talking about ?

To replace kerosene, the main factor in aircraft pollution, by other fuels. Several options exist – among others, that of agrofuels. One has just been singularly put forward as part of the government stimulus plan presented in mid-September, green hydrogen, produced from carbon-free electricity, in other words from wind, solar, hydraulics or nuclear.

Climate benefit

Regarding CO2 emissions, hydrogen has a good performance: 0% emission during combustion in flight. This is not necessarily true for other GHGs. Hydrogen releases, for example, around 2.6 times more water vapor than kerosene (1). But it must still be green hydrogen. For the time being, the 900,000 tonnes of hydrogen produced in France are all generated from hydrocarbons or coal.

Impact on employment

It is neutral for Air France personnel. Employment in the aeronautics industry, on the other hand, could be boosted, and even more so in the energy industry, when everything, in France, remains to be developed in terms of green hydrogen. The government’s stimulus plan foresees that the country will produce 600,000 tonnes by 2030.

Feasibility

Very light and not very dense, green hydrogen involves reservoirs three times larger – and up to 100 times more expensive – than those intended for kerosene (2). The delay in the development of renewable energies (NDLR) in Europe makes its production uncertain. The use of nuclear power risks being very badly accepted by part of the population. Ultimately, the time required for its development and the renewal of the air fleet makes it unlikely that it will be largely operational before 2,050 (1).

2Reduce domestic traffic

What are we talking about ?

To abolish, within two years, domestic flights that can be satisfactorily carried out by train, namely in less than 4:30 and at a sufficient frequency.

Climate benefit

Good: it is estimated that the measure will save nearly 1 million tonnes of CO2 by 2025.

Impact for users and employment

Reducing traffic is obviously the most difficult lever to use. Everything will depend on the alternatives implemented at the national level. While many rail lines already exist, the TGV offer currently available tends to concentrate on the most massive connections. Developing transversal links is, in a context of decreasing air transport, imperative; a fortiori not to liquidate them, as is the trend today. The rail sector would be strengthened. This could also make it possible to transfer skills and some of Air France’s jobs there, several organizations argue, an option still little shared by the personnel concerned.

3 Improve techniques

What are we talking about ?

Decarbonization of ground operations, by ensuring the taxiing of airplanes on the tarmac using electric tractors. To replace, also, the turbochargers of small capacity by propellers, but, above all, to improve the energy efficiency of the devices.

Climate benefit

The room for maneuver remains low – energy efficiency is the goal sought by airlines, of which it is in the financial interest – but there is one. The most recent devices already consume 15 to 20% less than those of the previous generation. Renewing the fleet to integrate the latter, densify the cabins, increase filling rates: in total, these measures would save 2.7 million tonnes of CO2 by 2025 (1). But, to be conclusive, the aircraft of the future will have to aim for a significant gain in energy efficiency, of the order of 25% compared to 2020 standards (1). All these efforts will have no positive effect on the climate if they are carried out in a context of liberalization and tax exemption in the sector. History proves it: all the progress made so far has benefited the development of traffic (+ 4.1% per year over five years for French traffic).

Impact for employment

The aviation industry can do well if the state supports a program to launch production, by 2030, of an aircraft adapted to new needs. The dismantling of the old fleet is considered a sector of the future. Its development, among others for Airbus, whose employees plead for the diversification of the group’s activities.

Feasibility

In the short and medium term.

4Tax, regulate, break privileges

What are we talking about ?

To tax kerosene, limit pubs and low cost, eliminate private jets, business classes, mileage systems … in short, impose a framework on the sector to prevent it from “overconsuming” with regard to the national carbon budget and mobility needs.

Climate benefit

Not everything is measurable – for example, the effects of stronger regulation of advertising – but some figures do exist. By encouraging people to fly less often, restricting loyalty programs could lead to a gain of 0.4 million tonnes of CO2 by 2025 *. So much for the ban on private flights.

Impact for users and employment

Not evaluated.