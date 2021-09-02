Weather Autumn storm hits next night – The rest of the week is getting cold, humid and windy

The low-pressure area sweeping over Finland brings with it the autumn weather. After the weekend, the forecast looks milder.

Next during the night, rain and strong winds are expected in the southern and central parts of the country, says a meteorologist from the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso.

Rain and winds are caused by a low-pressure area sweeping over the ground.

After a nocturnal storm, deaf rain continues on Friday, but Saturday already looks rainy. The gusts of north winds, on the other hand, do not ease even on Saturday.

Weather Institute has issued a warning of a strong gust of wind across the country on Friday. In a gust, the wind can blow at a speed of 15 meters per second.

On Friday, the wind warning is also valid at sea, where the fan is louder than on the mainland. At sea, gusts can blow up to 18 meters per second.

Low pressure with it, the weather also cools down for the rest of the week.

On Friday, about 12 degrees is promised to the south, while today the temperature will still rise around 14 degrees. Elsewhere in the country, the temperature is between five and ten degrees.

“There’s a cooler episode coming up over the weekend. It will be milder next week, ”says Laakso.

On Sunday the winds will ease and the weather will be rainy. However, showers are still expected in Western Lapland.