Weather | Autumn arrives with a rush: Next week may already be colder and rainier than usual

Weather|Daytime temperatures can drop by 5–10 degrees during the weekend. Frost threatens at night.

In the coming days the warmer than usual weather changes towards the weekend, going to the normal autumn cold.

Until Friday, temperatures in southern Finland will remain around 20 degrees. In Lapland, the gauge will still reach around 15 degrees on Thursday.

The cooling starts in the north, so that in some parts of Lapland it will remain below ten degrees on Friday, says the meteorologist on duty Jani Sorsa From the Institute of Meteorology. The autumn coolness in southern Finland will stop until Saturday. Even in the south, the drop is around five degrees and the daytime temperature is around 15 degrees.

On Sunday and the beginning of next week, daytime temperatures will vary from five to fifteen degrees. At night, in clear, weakly windy areas, frost may occur as far as central Finland. Wide areas of snowfall are not shown in the forecasts, but in the very northernmost Lapland the rains can also come as snow from time to time.

The current week has little rain. Today, Tuesday, it may rain mainly in central Finland, Sorsa says.

Forecan according to the monthly forecast next week will be widely even colder than the usual readings for the time and in some parts of the country it will be rainier than average.