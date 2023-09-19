An Italy divided in two from a climate point of view. Autumn is approaching, but in the South almost summer temperatures remain, with 40 degrees in Sicily and 37 between Puglia and Basilicata. As Il Meteo reports, the first autumn movements are arriving in Northern Europe with an Atlantic disturbance that will bring instability to the North from Thursday. In the next few days, the rains will wet the Centre-North with a decidedly more disturbed phase between Thursday and Friday when we will widely exceed 40-50 mm in 24 hours. The heat will still dominate in the South, but its days seem numbered.

By Sunday 24th there will also be a drop in temperatures in the South, with minus ten degrees. In short, we are preparing for the Autumn Equinox, which will take place on Saturday 23 September at 8.49 am, with the return of rain and temperatures more typical of the period.