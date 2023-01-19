Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Freezing temperatures will continue in Austria at the weekend. Sub-zero temperatures are expected. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Snow and cold: winter has arrived in Austria. Also on Saturday and Sunday people have to reckon with extreme temperatures.

Vienna – Winter is coming to Austria. Snowfall on Monday was followed by a new warning. For an Austrian Weather portal even rolls a “snow roller”. And there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight anytime soon. The cold in Germany’s neighboring country persists. A weather overview.

Winter weather in Austria: “Heavy snowfall” leads to accidents

Blocked roads and serious traffic accidents: Snowfall caused chaos in many parts of Austria on Thursday night (January 19). For example, the volunteer fire brigade in Eberndorf (Carinthia) reported on their Facebook page of several operations “due to the heavy snowfall”. how wetter.at also wrote that accidents also occurred in Salzburg, Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

New weather warning for Austria: cold and snow at the weekend

A look at the temperatures of the coming days makes it particularly clear: it will remain freezing. According to ZAMG (Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics), temperatures between minus nine and minus one degree can occur on Friday morning (January 20). During the day, the values ​​can rise to three degrees. It will also remain frosty on Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday (January 21): In the morning minus nine to zero degrees, during the day up to four degrees. According to ZAMG, there will also be a moderate to brisk wind, strong on the eastern edge of the Alps and in foehn aisles.

In the morning minus nine to zero degrees, during the day up to four degrees. According to ZAMG, there will also be a moderate to brisk wind, strong on the eastern edge of the Alps and in foehn aisles. Sunday (January 22): In the morning hours minus ten to minus one degree, in the further course of the day up to plus three degrees.

Accordingly, the ZAMG is warning of freezing temperatures for the period from Friday to Monday (January 20-23). “It is to be expected with increased exposure to cold,” it says. The following map shows which parts of Austria are specifically affected:

From Friday to Monday in Austria there is a warning of “increased exposure to cold”. © Screenshot ZAMG

In addition to the cold, there could also be new snow. A ZAMG forecast states: “More cloud bands could lead to regional snowfalls at the weekend.”

However a snow depth is also rolling towards Germany. Winter will probably slowly but surely celebrate its comeback in this country. (mbr)